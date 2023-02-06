Grammy Awards 2023: Indian composer Rickey Kej wins third Grammy, says 'I dedicate this award to India'

Ricky Kej won the Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album

Bengaluru-based musician Ricky Kej won big on Monday morning as he brought home his third Grammy at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The musician won in the Best Immersive Audio Album category and later took to Twitter to share his excitement on the win.

The composer won the award for his album Divine Tides, for which he collaborated with rock legend Stewart Copeland. Taking to Twitter minutes after the ceremony concluded, Ricky shared pictures of himself and Copeland with the trophies and wrote, “Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park.”

This isn’t the first time Kej and Copeland have collaborated to win a Grammy. In 2022, the duo won the Grammy for Best New Age Album. Kej had also won a Grammy back in 2015 for his album, Winds of Samsara. Kej is the youngest musician from India to win a Grammy and ony the fourth Indian ever to bag the coveted music award.

At the time of his nomination, Kej had said, “It is an absolute honour to be nominated a second time for a Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides. Although my music is cross-cultural, it has always had strong Indian roots and I am extremely proud that Indian music has been recognized and shortlisted for this prestigious award by The Recording Academy. This nomination encourages me further and solidifies my belief to continue making music that can inspire positive social impact.”

The Grammy Awards 2023 were given out on Monday morning (Sunday evening US time) at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA. Considered one of the most prestigious international awards in the field of music, the Grammys are given by the Recording Academy, an American learned academy of musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other musical professionals.