Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Grammy Awards 2023: Indian composer Rickey Kej wins third Grammy, says 'I dedicate this award to India'

Ricky Kej won his third Grammy at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Grammy Awards 2023: Indian composer Rickey Kej wins third Grammy, says 'I dedicate this award to India'
Ricky Kej won the Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album

Bengaluru-based musician Ricky Kej won big on Monday morning as he brought home his third Grammy at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The musician won in the Best Immersive Audio Album category and later took to Twitter to share his excitement on the win.

The composer won the award for his album Divine Tides, for which he collaborated with rock legend Stewart Copeland. Taking to Twitter minutes after the ceremony concluded, Ricky shared pictures of himself and Copeland with the trophies and wrote, “Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park.”

This isn’t the first time Kej and Copeland have collaborated to win a Grammy. In 2022, the duo won the Grammy for Best New Age Album. Kej had also won a Grammy back in 2015 for his album, Winds of Samsara. Kej is the youngest musician from India to win a Grammy and ony the fourth Indian ever to bag the coveted music award.

At the time of his nomination, Kej had said, “It is an absolute honour to be nominated a second time for a Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides. Although my music is cross-cultural, it has always had strong Indian roots and I am extremely proud that Indian music has been recognized and shortlisted for this prestigious award by The Recording Academy. This nomination encourages me further and solidifies my belief to continue making music that can inspire positive social impact.”

The Grammy Awards 2023 were given out on Monday morning (Sunday evening US time) at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA. Considered one of the most prestigious international awards in the field of music, the Grammys are given by the Recording Academy, an American learned academy of musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other musical professionals.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: From Buggati Veyron to Rolls-Royce Dawn, check out CR7’s fancy car collection
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
5 exotic destinations in India for your next beach vacation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey, aftershock felt in many countries
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.