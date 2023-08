India's Ricky Kej wins second Grammy, PM Modi congratulates him for his 'remarkable feat'

Ricky Kej bagged the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for 'Devine Tides' in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

It's indeed a proud moment for India as musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy Award on Sunday.

He bagged the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for 'Devine Tides' in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Sharing the news on Twitter with his followers, Ricky wrote, "Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you."

Ricky's win made everyone extremely happy. Congratulating him, a user tweeted, "Congratulations, Ricky. A well-deserved one. Very, very, very happy for you. Here`s to many more accolades to you and your team." "Many congratulations, Ricky. Two Grammys! Here's to more," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated Ricky on his big win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, for winning Grammy and expressed his best wishes to him. Modi tweeted, "Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!"

Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours! https://t.co/scBToyGCjL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2022

Bengaluru-based Ricky won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara' in the Best New Age Album category.

