Meet rickshaw puller's son who lost mother at young age, became IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, got AIR..

This film with no hero, made in Rs 8 crore, earned 800% profit, Bollywood remake led by star kid never reached theatres

Vidyut Jammwal's daredevil stunts on running train for Crakk leave netizens divided: 'Yeh sab karke...'

Meet man who sold his company to Flipkart, now founder of India's biggest fitness and gym chain, his net worth is...

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore when adjusted for inflation; it's not Sholay, Baahubali, Dangal, Jawan

7 Bollywood ex-couples who reunited on screen

Foods that help to keep your body hydrated

8 benefits of Japanese water therapy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

'Winner ko jo car mili hai, utne paison mein...': Anurag Dobhal mocks Munawar, claims he 'donated' BB17 winning amount

Shaitaan trailer: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika fight evil R Madhavan to free their daughter from his hypnosis

This film with no hero, made in Rs 8 crore, earned 800% profit, Bollywood remake led by star kid never reached theatres

This female-led film was made on a Rs 8-crore budget but was still a blockbuster, spawning a Bollywood remake that never released in theatres.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

The mid-2010s saw a rise in female-led films in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Actresses like Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara headlined several of these films that were successful at the box office too. Many of these inspired remakes in Hindi and other languages too. Perhaps the most profitable of these films was Kolamavu Kokila, the Tamil sleeper hit from 2018, which earned nine times as much as its humble budget.

Kolamavu Kokila’s impressive box office record

Starring Nayanthara in the title role, Kolamavu Kokila was a black comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also featured Yogi Babu, Saranya Ponvannan, VJ Jacqueline, R. S. Shivaji, Charles Vinoth, and Hareesh Peradi in supporting roles. The film was a critical and commercial success, generating good reviews upon its release and growing via word of mouth. As per reports, the film was made on a bidget of Rs 8 crore only and minted Rs 73 gross worldwide, one of the highest for a female-led Tamil film. The 800% profit it earned at the box office also remains one of the highest ever.

Kolamavu Kokila’s Bollywood remake, which featured a star kid

In 2022, Kolamavu Kokila was remade in Hindi by debutant director Siddharth Sen. The film Goodluck Jerry, set in Punjab, starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, along with an ensemble cast of Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sushant Singh and Samta Sudiksha. The film interestingly did not get a theatrical release. It premiered directly on Disney+ Hotstar where it recieved mixed reactions. Good Luck Jerry recieved largely positive reviews from critics but audienced compared it unfavourably to the original.

