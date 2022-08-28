Drishyam 3: Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty, producer confirms film can release in 2023-24

Drishyam 3

Mohanlal's much-celebrated crime-thriller Drishyam series will return with its third instalment, as the producer officially announced Drishyam 3. The producer Antony Perumbavoor broke this news at the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards, and it was welcomed with huge applause.

Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan also tweeted and confirmed the news, He tweeted, "#Drishyam3 CONFIRMED by Producer Antony Perumbavoor in the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards. #Mohanlal."

#Drishyam3 CONFIRMED by Producer Antony Perumbavoor in the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards.#Mohanlal — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 27, 2022

Even South distributor AB George spilt the beans about the third instalment and stated that Mohanlal was approached for the film with a one-line concept, and it liked it. He also stated that the film can release in 2023-24. "#Drishyam3 - confirmed & locked..One-line told to #Mohanlal & he is happy..Script will be completed with time, can expect in 2023/24..An exclusive gift from Lalettan & Antony Chettan to theatre owners..& who did you miss most in Drishyam 2? He will be back..Drishyam Trilogy."

Earlier this month a fan-made poster of the film went viral, and netizens expected an official announcement after that. In 2013, Jeethu Joseph directed the Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam starring Mohanlal in the lead role and the film captivated the audience for its each and every second. The film became so successful that it was remade in four other languages - Drishya in Kannada starring V. Ravichandran, Drushyam in Telugu featuring Venkatesh, Papanasam in Tamil featuring Kamal Haasan and Drishyam in Hindi headlined by Ajay Devgn.

The film follows Georgekutty defending himself and his family after his wife accidentally kills the son of the Inspector-General of Police to save their reputation and honour. Georgekutty webs a series of lies to deceive the entire police force and saves them from getting arrested, but still remains under suspicion.

Meanwhile, the Telugu and Kannada remakes of Drishyam 2, titled Drishya 2 and Drushyam 2 have already been remade last year and its Hindi remake is set to release in cinemas later this year on November 18. While the 2015 prequel was directed by the late director Nishikant Kamat, the upcoming film is being helmed by Abhishek Pathak. Drishyam 2 will clash with Anubhav Sinha's social thriller Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

