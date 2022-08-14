Drishyam 3: Mohanlal's crime thriller trends on Twitter after fan-made poster goes viral

Drishyam 3/Twitter

In 2013, Jeethu Joseph directed the Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam starring Mohanlal in the lead role and the film captivated the audience for its each and every second. The film became so successful that it was remade in four other languages - Drishya in Kannada starring V. Ravichandran, Drushyam in Telugu featuring Venkatesh, Papanasam in Tamil featuring Kamal Haasan and Drishyam in Hindi headlined by Ajay Devgn.

The film follows Georgekutty defending himself and his family after his wife accidentally kills the son of the Inspector-General of Police to save their reputation and honour. Georgekutty webs a series of lies to deceive the entire police force and saves them from getting arrested, but still remains under suspicion.

Jeethu Joseph came up with the sequel titled Drishyam 2: The Resumption last year showing that the case and investigation have reopened six years after the events of the prequel. The sequel was released directly on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and once again met with huge critical acclaim.

Now, the filmmaker and actor duo are set to return in the third part of the trilogy Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, whose official announcement is likely to be made on August 17. A fan-made poster was shared on Twitter which went viral causing #Drishyam3 to trend on the micro-blogging website.



Here are some of the viral tweets



Meanwhile, the Telugu and Kannada remakes of Drishyam 2, titled Drishya 2 and Drushyam 2 have already been remade last year and its Hindi remake is set to release in cinemas later this year on November 18. While the 2015 prequel was directed by the late director Nishikant Kamat, the upcoming film is being helmed by Abhishek Pathak. Drishyam 2 will clash with Anubhav Sinha's social thriller Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

READ | Drishyam 2 vs Bheed, Thank God vs Ram Setu, Cirkus vs Ganapath vs Merry Christmas : Big Bollywood clashes in 2022