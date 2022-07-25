Chiranjeevi talks about choosing Aamir Khan over Salman Khan for Godfather, says 'needed someone...'

Salman Khan- Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi will soon bring his action-drama film Godfather to his fans, and Dabangg star Salman Khan will make his Telugu debut with his cameo appearance in the film. Recently, Aamir Khan and Chiranjeevi came together for an event, and the former asked later about choosing Salman over him for his upcoming film.

Chiranjeevi launched the Telugu trailer of Aamir's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, and during the interaction, Aamir thanked the veteran star for his gesture and asked why didn't he consider him for his film. He would like to return the favour by being a part of his film. Chiranjeevi promptly replied by saying, "The character didn’t need someone with heart and brain but needed someone for their physicality, and that’s why we went with Salman," The star burst out laughing.

Watch the video

After starring in several remakes of Telugu films, Salman Khan will make his debut in Telugu cinema with 'Godfather' starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The actor has started shooting for the political action thriller.

READ: Salman Khan to make Telugu debut with 'Godfather' alongside Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan

Welcoming the 'Sultan' actor on the sets, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a picture with him as he tweeted, "Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience."

Coming to 'Godfather', it is the official remake of the Malayalam super hit film 'Lucifer' starring Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi in his Malayalam cinema debut as the film's antagonist. Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with the 2019 blockbuster and also played a small cameo in the film. It is being said that Salman Khan will reprise Prithviraj's role from the original.