BTS: Suga introduces V, Jungkook and Jimin at Agust D Tour Day 2 in Seoul, says 'my bros are here'

BTS' Suga can be heard saying ‘my bros are here’ as Jungkook, V, and Jimin can to his concert Agust D Tour in Seoul Day 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

BTS: Suga introduces V, Jungkook and Jimin at Agust D Tour Day 2 in Seoul, says 'my bros are here'
Credit: BTS daily news/Instagram

BTS’ Suga, who has been grabbing attention for her solo concert, on Sunday introduced his ‘brothers' V, Jungkook and Jimin at the Agust D Tour in Seoul Day 2. The video of the same is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Suga can be heard saying ‘my bros are here’ as Jungkook, V, and Jimin can to his concert. BTS ARMY took to social media and expressed their happiness. One of the fans wrote, “vminkook They love their Yoongi Poongi so much...” The second one said, “Jimin holding the army bomb.” The third one said, “missing namjoon.”

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The fourth person commented, “This is awesome. I am so happy they went to support Suga. They most feel so happy, sad and proud. Love them.” The fifth person mentioned, “Jimin has his ARMY bomb like he’s part of us today.” The sixth one said, “Our wish came true I can't be more happier than this moment his lil bros.”

On Saturday,  popular Korean singer Psy made a surprise appearance at the concert. The Gangnam Style singer, Psy joined Suga on stage, and together they set the stage on fire. Psy and Suga performed sang their song That That.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

During the concert, Suga and Psy teamed up, and the excitement of the attendees peaked during their performance. Videos from the concert went viral on the internet. As soon as the videos from the concert resurfaced, fans of BTS across the globe reshared and commented on Psy's surprise visit. An internet user wrote, "Ohh God this man." Another internet user wrote, "I got so hype when I heard the That That beat!" One of the netizens wrote, "The crowd was on fire tonight karmy singing word for word." Another netizen wrote, "Aaaaaaa I wish Jungkook was there to dance on this song." Another netizen added, "Loudest cheers. I lower my volume at this Moment." One of the fan wrote, "King we love you." 

