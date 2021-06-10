'Being fair cannot be equivalent to overall personality': Avika Gor on refusing to endorse beauty creams

Some day or the other you must have come across speculation on skin colour. From stereotypical comments to people talking about normalising every skin colour, there are contrasting opinions everywhere. Hence, surpassing the so-called beauty standards, Avika denies endorsing fairness creams. The 'Balika Vadhu' actor is all grown up now and often posts jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram.

Recently, Avika was in the news for refusing to endorse beauty creams. Avika told The Times of India, "Unfortunately we have been fed the wrong notion when it comes to the idea of an ideal beauty standard. Over the years we have seen so many advertisements where being fair is considered to be beautiful and I have never been comfortable with this idea. Being fair cannot be equivalent to your overall personality. Another reason why I refused to endorse these products is that I know that this kind of unrealistic approach towards the concept of beauty can have a lasting impression on young minds."

Avika further adds, "As an actor, it was a conscious decision to not degrade anyone but to send out the right message. Being fair won’t make you confident and beautiful, but it’s your work ethics, your thinking, talent, and overall personality that matters the most as these will be your defining qualities."

When asked in an interview about her idea of beauty she said, "Beauty for me is all about being happy and comfortable in your skin. There was a time when I was doing great on the work front but I still doubted my talents and felt ugly. I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror. But the day I shifted my perspective, started taking care of my body, loving myself, eating right, and staying happy, that’s when the change happened. It also helped me a lot in my weight loss journey.

On the work front, Avika has an upcoming project called 'LOL Salaam' on Zee5 which will be premiering on June 25, 2021.