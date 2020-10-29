'Our bodies deserve to be treated well, I didn't respect it': Avika Gor pens on her physical transformation

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor recently stunned everyone with her physical transformation. The actor who has become a popular face down South took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos wearing yellow and white striped saree. With the photos, Avika penned about how she decided to take charge after struggled to lose weight and getting back in shape. She narrated a story via her posts about embracing her body with sheer love.

Avika started by writing, "I still remember one-night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn't like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well-earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness (Thyroid, PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn't work out at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn't respect it. As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn't even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking "how I must look right now". I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn't leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad. Such insecurities run in the head all the time & they make us feel tired & irritated. Hence, I would often snap at my loved ones."

She added, "Well, one fine day I decided that it was enough and that I must evolve. Nothing changed overnight. I just started to focus on the right things... things that I should be proud of(like dancing). I kept trying to eat better & working out, and I had various setbacks. But, I needed not to stop. And my people were constantly there to guide me. Long story short, I looked at myself in the mirror this morning & I didn't feel the need to look away. I smiled at myself and told myself that I'm beautiful. And you, the person reading this, you are beautiful as well. We all have a lot to offer & we must actively work on that, rather than feeling sad about what we can't do. But, we MUST do what's in our control. Today, I am comfortable in my own skin. Today, I'm peaceful. And I hope you are too?"

Avika Gor has been working since a young age and has been a part of several TV shows and movies.