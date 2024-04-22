Badshah parties with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Dubai amid dating rumours

Rapper Badshah was spotted partying with Pakistanti actress Hania Aamir in Dubai, months after they were linked romantically

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is known for 'Mere Humsafar', had a gala time with her friend, the Indian rapper Badshah in Dubai. The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures and videos from their meet-up in the Middle Eastern city of the UAE.

The first picture featured Hania and Badshah in it whereas the second picture was of a food spread. Lastly, there was a video, which showed Hania enjoying a drink as she posed for the camera. She wrote in the caption, "Rescue arrived from Chandigarh."

In another video posted by the actress, the two can be seen jamming over one of Badshah's songs as they frequently burst into laughter as none of them was able to remember the lyrics to the track. Hania shared that she would attend Badshah's concert in Dubai. She wrote in the caption, "Concert time." Badshah took to the comments section, and wrote, "What should be described about this music festival and acting."

Last year in November, the two went shopping and on a coffee outing after which fans sensed something brewing up between the two. Hania Aamir's name has been often associated with Pakistan's former cricket captain Babar Azam for a while. However, neither of them has responded to these rumours.

