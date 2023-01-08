Amitabh Bachchan's apology over 'horrible error' invites jokes, netizens say 'mistake was not accepting SRK when...'

Credit: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Bollywood's Big B had to brace an army of trolls taking jibes at him over a horrible error he made while posting to Twitter. Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to apologize for mislabeling the T numbers on his posts.

T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR !

all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong ..

T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..

they should be

T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521



APOLGIES !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 7, 2023

Netizens had a number of hilarious and sarcastic reactions to the `Sholay` actor`s post."Thanks for the clarification sir. I was really worried as the order was wrong and due to that my balance sheet was not getting tallied," a user wrote."Thanks for clearing this out sir. I was unable to sleep," another user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Market crash karegi Kal ab!"(Now the market would crash tomorrow!). The third one said, 'Still the biggest mistake was not accepting SRK when he got married in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." The fourth one said, "Okay sir, but a mistake again. You have used T 4515 for this tweet and T 4516 for your next tweet. What happens to 7 tweets from T 4514 that you didn't count? This tweet should be T 4522 and the next should be T 4523."

Meanwhile, noting the wrong spelling of 'apologies' in Amitabh's post, a user joked, "Sir, spelling of apologies is wrong, please correct it in T 4516". On the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the family entertainer film `Uunchai` along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in `The Intern` along with Deepika Padukone and in a Pan India film `Project K` alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. (With inputs from ANI)

