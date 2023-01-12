Aishwarya Lekshmi denies dating rumours with Arjun Das, says 'there is nothing brewing here'

Arjun Das-Aishwarya Lekshmi/Instagram

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das are two of the finest actors in Indian cinema. On Wednesday, January 11, the actress shared an adorable picture with the actor on her Instagram account with a red heart emoji. Soon, dating rumours began between the two of them with netizens calling them 'a cute couple'.

However, on Thursday, January 12, the Gatta Kusthi actress put out a clarification denying their dating rumours. She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hey guys, about my last post. Didn't expect it to blow up as much. We happened to meet. Click a picture and I just posted it. There is nothing brewing here. We are just friends. To all Arjun Das fans who have been messaging me since yesterday, be rest assured. He is all yours" and added a few red heart emojis.





Aishwarya gained prominence through her second film titled Mayaanadhi in 2017. The romantic drama saw her opposite Tovino Thomas. In 2022, she played the fictional character of a fisherwoman named Poonguzhali in Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I and will also be seen in its sequel Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is slated to release on April 28 later this year.

On the other hand, Arjun Das was widely recognised for playing one of the main antagonists Anbu in the thriller Kaithi in 2019. Though presumed to be dead, he made an appearance in the climax of the 2022 actioner Vikram, which was a direct follow-up to Kaithi. The 2019 and 2022 films are the first two films in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.



Though there has been no announcement about Aishwarya Lekshmi's Hindi debut, Arjun Das will soon be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. The 2017 Malayalam crime-drama film was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and received huge critical acclaim, especially for its eleven-minute long one-take action sequence in the climax.