Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms Kaithi 2 as netizen asks him about Arjun Das' character in Kamal Haasan's film

Amid the global success of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram, its director Lokesh Kanagaraj held an Ask Me Anything session titled #AskDirLokesh on Twitter on Wednesday, June 8 in which he invited fans to ask questions about the film's theories and the future of Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Vikram is the direct sequel of Lokesh's 2019 film Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead. Arjun Das appears as one of the main antagonists Anbu in Kaithi and makes a cameo appearance in the film's climax which has been the talk of the town since the film released on June 3 as it also features Suriya as the deadly drug kingpin Rolex.

"#AskDirLokesh how did Arjun Das character alive after his death in Kaithi can't believe it", asked a netizen to which Lokesh answered, "Only Anbu's jaw was broken by Napoleon in #kaithi, hence the stitch mark in #Vikram.. this will be explained further in #kaithi2 #AskDirLokesh".

Only Anbu's jaw was broken by Napoleon in #kaithi, hence the stitch mark in #Vikram.. this will be explained further in #kaithi2 #AskDirLokesh https://t.co/I3GGlWfyJ1 June 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Arjun Das penned a long note on his single screen appearance in the latest actioner in which he named Kamal Haasan, Suriya, and Lokesh Kanagaraj as his three favourites. His note read, "When Lokesh calls you and says, 'Machi, just one scene.' You don't ask any questions. You just go! But that ONE scene... On one side you have Kamal sir and on the other, you have Suriya sir."



"What does one possibly do? You tell yourself to breathe, focus, learn, observe, sit back and watch two actors you have admired unleash themselves in front of you. Watching that on the monitor, over and over again, was one of the best experiences of my life. I couldn't have asked for more. Working with three of my favourites - Kamal sir, Suriya sir and Lokesh sir", his note continued.