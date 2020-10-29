Actress Preetika Chauhan, arrested by NCB for possession of drugs, granted bail by Mumbai court

Television actress Preetika Chauhan, 30, who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of possession of drugs, was on Thursday, granted bail by a Mumbai court.

Besides Preetika, drug peddler Faisal, who was nabbed along with the actress for supplying drugs to her, was also granted bail.

Following a tip-off about a deal for the contraband, the NCB-Mumbai Zonal Unit officials had nabbed the duo late Saturday evening from Fishermen`s Village at Versova and seized 99 gm 'ganja' from them. That day, five people were arrested from Versova, Mumbai. Two officials from the NCB were deployed in plainclothes when they arrested Preetika and the drug supplier Faisal.

An official release read:

"On the basis of an int input regarding the supply of Marijuana in Versova, yesterday at around 1900 hrs, a team of Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Machhimar, Versova, and succeeded in effecting a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession. After due interrogation and recording confessions Faisal (aged 20 yrs) (Supplier) and Preetika Chauhan (aged 30 yrs) receiver were arrested and being produced before the Court. During interrogation, it revealed that the seized Ganja was sourced from one Deepak Rathaur R/o Versova. Further development in the case will be updated accordingly."

During their interrogation, Preetika and Faisal allegedly confessed to sourcing it from one Deepak Rathaur living in nearby upmarket Versova.

Preetika Chauhan, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, has worked in several TV serials like CID, Savdhaan India and Hanuman in the past five years.

Preetika was also part of the TV show 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev'.

In another piece of news, the NCB officials arrested a Tanzanian with 4 gm cocaine near Masjid Bunder station late on Saturday. After questioning accused Bruno John Ngwale, a Versova premise was raided and 4.40 gm 'ecstasy' and 1.88 gm MDMA was seized.

Rohit Hire from Versova was also arrested and 325 gm 'ganja', 32 gm 'charas' and 5 gm 'methamphetamine' along with Rs 12,990 were seized from a vehicle.