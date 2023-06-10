Aamir Khan to play antagonist in SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's SSMB29? Here's all you need to know

Aamir Khan to play antagonist in SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's next

Bollywood’s one of the most successful actors Aamir Khan is currently on a break after his last film Laal Singh Chadha starring Kareena Kapoor, failed to perform well at the box office. However, now if the reports are to be believed, Aamir Khan will be seen playing the villain in SS Rajamouli’s next.

According to reports from ETimes, Aamir Khan has been approached by the makers of Oscar-winning director SS Rajamouli's next SSMB29 to play the antagonist in the movie which also stars South star, Mahesh Babu.

Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan have already made their debut in the South industry, now if Aamir Khan gives a nod to the movie, it might be one of the most anticipated movies and will also mark the Bollywood debut of Aamir Khan. Neither the actor nor the makers of the film have yet opened up on the same. however, the news is spread like wildfire on social media.

Fans are excited to see the ‘blockbuster’ combination in the movie. One of the fans wrote, “This is going to be epic, can’t wait for the biggest collaboration of Indian Cinema.”

Meanwhile, Recently, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha failed miserably at the box office. The movie was a remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie was released on August 11, 2022, and also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir Khan was recently seen at the launch event of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3 and when asked about his upcoming project, the actor said, “Today, we should ideally only talk about Carry On Jatta, but since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure.”

