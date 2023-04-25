Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

22-year-old Canadian actor Von Colucci dies after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS' Jimin

The 22-year-old Von Colucci spent $220,000 on 12 plastic surgeries so he could play the K-pop star for a US streaming network. He wanted to look like BTS' Jimin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

22-year-old Canadian actor Von Colucci dies after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS' Jimin
Von Colucci

A Canadian actor named Saint Von Colucci passed away at a young age after undergoing surgeries to look like K-pop superband BTS' singer Jimin. Saint Von Colucci died at a South Korean hospital on Sunday morning, April 23 after suffering complications from the cosmetic procedures he had a few months ago. He was only 22 years old, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to his publicist, Von Colucci spent $220,000 on 12 plastic surgeries so he could play the K-pop star for a US streaming network. He went into surgery on Saturday night to remove implants from his jaw that he had put in in November 2022. He developed an infection from the implants and due to complications, he had been intubated but he died hours later. 

His publicist Eric Blake tells Daily Mail Von Colucci moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 to get into the music industry. He was working as a trainee for one of the three big South Korean Entertainment companies, his publicist says. "Its very tragic and very unfortunate," says Blake, who had been working with the young actor since March 2022. Blake shares that Von Colucci, who stood 6 feet tall and weighed 182 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes, was "very insecure" about his looks.

"He was very insecure about his looks," Blake explains. "He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide an wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have." He said Von Colucci had 12 cosmetic procedures over the last year, including jaw surgery, implants, a face lift, a nose job, eye lift, an eyebrow lift, a lip reduction and some other minor surgeries. Blake says his client knew how risky the jaw implant surgery was, since they reshape your natural jaw and put implants in them, but he still wanted to get it. (With inputs from IANS)

Read|BTS' V and Jungkook attend Dream VIP premiere together, ARMY says 'Taekook forever'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.