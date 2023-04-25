Search icon
BTS' V and Jungkook attend Dream VIP premiere together, ARMY says 'Taekook forever'

Both Jungkook and V walked the red carpet together when they arrived to attend the VIP premiere of ark Seo Joon and IU’s film Dream.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Credit: BTS ARMY/Twitter

BTS’ V aka Kim Tae Hyung and Jungkook, the two most popular K-pop singers, have been trending everywhere on social media as they recently attended the premiere of Park Seo Joon and IU’s film Dream.

The iconic friendship group The Wooga Squad consisting of V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy were spotted at the VIP premiere. However, who caught everyone attention was the youngest member of BTS Jungkook who also attended the VIP premiere with V.

Both Jungkook and V walked the red carpet together and looked adorable. Videos and photos of the K-pop singers are going viral on social media and BTS ARMY cannot stop adoring them. One of the fans wrote, “They are looking adorable. I hope from now on they can come like this in front of the media without the fear of those shippers.  Jungkook looks so shy I am happy seeing both of them together. May God keep them Away from evil sights.”

The second one said, “really love V and jungkookaa they are really soooooooooooooooo much cuteee.” The third person commented, “I can't stop looking at Taehyung in that jacket. He really looks so stunningly handsome like a heartthrob straight from a movie. Waiting and waiting for actor V to appear in a movie again!” The fourth one said, “When Taekook are together with each other than they look so cute and sweet and nice.”  The fifth one said, “Taekook forever.”

The sixth one said, “In the whole premier jk was just following his taehyunk.” The seventh one said, “Taekook smila is so lovely.” The eight one said, “There are really cute taekook forever but i really missing jungkook  today I feeling sad but after watching this video i get relief thank you brother for this update video.” Another said, “They are looking so cute and pretty.”

 

