Vice President Venkaiah Naidu suggests compulsory community service in schools, colleges

M Venkaiah Naidu suggests to make community service compulsory in schools and college to inculcate spirit of sharing and caring in youth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

Photo: PTI

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu suggested that community service should be made compulsory in schools and colleges as he pitched to inculcate the spirit of sharing and caring among the youth of the country. 

Addressing a gathering at the release of 'Sing, Dance and Pray: The Inspirational Story of Srila Prabhupada', a biography of the ISKON founder on Sunday, Naidu said that the Indian civilisation stands for universal values of unity, peace and social harmony, and called for a "spiritual renaissance" to preserve and propagate these age-old values.

The Vice President asked the youth to take inspiration from great saints and spiritual leaders such as Srila Prabhupada and imbibe qualities of discipline, hard work, patience and empathy to become better human beings.

“You must always rise above narrow considerations of caste, gender, religion and region and work for bringing unity, harmony and peace in society,” he said, according to a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat.

Describing Srila Prabhupada as a torchbearer of egalitarian thought, Naidu said he embraced those discarded by society and brought joy and fulfilment to their lives.

Extolling Prabhupada for his untiring efforts towards universal peace and harmony through the propagation of Vedic knowledge and culture, Naidu said, “The only criterion he stressed was bhakti, or love of god.” Praising ancient scriptures for their transcendental spiritual value, Naidu said for millennia they have been manuals directing people to lead an ideal life based on ethics and values.

(With inputs from PTI)

