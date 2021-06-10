UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Registration begins on upsc.gov.in - check application dates, eligibility, other key details

UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: The registration process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) has been started by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam will be held on September 5 and the application forms can be filled latest by 6 pm of June 29.

The admit cards are likely to be issued in August on upsconline.nic.in. After the exam, shortlisted candidates will be called for SSB interview.

The application fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 100. Applicants belonging to the SC, ST categories and sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from paying the fee.

The payment can be done online or by cash. However, the submission of the fee by cash mode is going to be deactivated on 28 June at 11.59 pm.

Candidates should be unmarried male and should be born not earlier than January 2, 2003, and not later than January 1, 2006.

UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy: 370 Posts

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30 Posts

UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Candidates should be 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Candidates should be 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Follow these steps for registration of UPSC NDA and NA exam II:

Step 1: Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Step 3: Now, select the option ‘Click Here for Part I’ when a new page opens

Step 4: Fill in the application form, pay the fee and upload the picture, sign, and photo ID

Step 5: Now, select the centre and agree to the declaration

Step 6: Click on part II of registration and use the registration number to complete it

Step 7: After completing the registration, download the form

Step 8: Take a printout and save it for future reference