HSSC Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for class 12th pass - know application dates, fees, eligibility

HSSC Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: There are more than 500 vacancies available for Male Constable Post.

HSSC Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a new recruitment notification on its website - hssc.gov.in.

There are more than 500 vacancies available for Male Constable Post. Candidates seeking to apply for Haryana Constable Recruitment should be 12th passed. The selection will be done on the basis of PT, PET and Written Test. Online applications are invited from June 14, 2021 through the official website i.e http://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.



The last date for HSSC Constable online application is June 29, 2021

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - June 14, 2021

Last Date of Application - June 29, 2021 till 11:59 pm

Last Date of Submitting Fee -July 5, 2021

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment Details

Male Constable in Commando Wing - 520

Gen=187

SC=93

BCA=72

BCB=42

EWS=52

ESM GEN=37

ESM SC=11

ESM BCA=11

ESM BCB=15

HSSC Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education Board/Institution for all the categories.

Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or higher education.



HSSC Haryana Police Constable Age Limit:



18-21 years for all categories (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Constables i.e. on 01.06.2021).

Selection Process for HSSC Constable

Candidates will be called for:

Physical Measurement

Physical Screening Test(PST)

Knowledge Test

The names of successful candidates in the order of merit on the basis of aggregate marks achieved by the candidates in (PMT+PST+ Knowledge Test) shall be arranged by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission equal to the total number of vacancies for each category separately.

HSSC Constable Physical Measurement

Height

175 CM - 05 Marks

Above178 CM - 06 Marks

Above 181 CM - 08 Marks

From 184 CM and above - 10 Marks

Chest:

83 cms plus a minimum expansion of 4 cm

HSSC Constable PET

There shall be the following three tests of 10 marks each i.e. the total marks for PST shall be 30

High Jump More than 137 Cm (best of three chances)

Chin-ups Minimum 8 (face above the horizontal bar in each count)

Race-2 KM In less than 7 minutes and 30 seconds (timing with RFID technology)

HSSC Constable Written Test

All these candidates who qualify in the Physical Screening Test (PST) will be eligible to appear for the knowledge test. The knowledge test shall be of only 60 marks. The knowledge test shall be of objective type having Hundred (100) multiple-choice questions of 0.60 marks each and of Ninety (90) minutes duration. While each correct answer will get 0.6 marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The medium of examination shall be bilingual i.e. both in Hindi as well as in English.

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Salary:

Pay Scale: Rs 21,700-69,100- Level-3, Cell-I



How to Apply for HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website (adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx) from 14 June to 29 June 2021.

The candidate should fill in all details while filling the Online Application Form.

After applying online, Registration No. and Password will be generated.

Take a print out of the registration no. and password screen for future reference of your application status and for Reprinting of your online filled application form and e-Challan form.

Application Fee:

General - Rs. 100/-

SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only - Rs. 25/-

Ex - No Fee