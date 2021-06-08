UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Evaluation criteria expected soon, know latest update

After the cancellation of UP Board exams 2021, over 56 lakh students are now waiting for the results of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UP Board) class 10th and 12th examinations.

After the cancellation of the board exams, UPMSP conducted an important meeting on June 7 to discuss the evaluation or marking criteria for Class 10th and 12th. The meeting with the district-level officers was held online via video conference, however, the board has still not issued the marking scheme.

For the unversed, the board asked parents and representatives of government schools, unaided schools, and private schools to send their suggestions through the official email of the UP Board of Secondary Education. The UPMSP evaluation criteria are expected to be decided soon.

What suggestions are made for the marking system?

According to a report in Zee Media, the board has suggested that the marks of pre-boards, half-yearly, and class 9th should be taken into consideration for class 10th results. On the other hand, for class 12th, students should be evaluated based on their performance in class 11th and half-yearly examinations.

There is a lot of discussion regarding adding class 10th results while calculating the result for class 12th, however, many believe that marks scored in class 10th should not be made the basis for 12th result. It is important to know that the board had proposed to release the result based on the marks of the pre-board and the final exam of the previous class. However, some changes have to be made to it.

A committee has also been constituted for this. This committee can decide on this matter soon. Reports state that the result could be released in the first week of July.