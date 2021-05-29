UP Class 10 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLED, all students to be promoted to next class

UP Class 10 Board Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday cancelled board examinations for class 10 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official statement, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the council's decision to cancel class 10 examinations would benefit over 29.94 lakh students, allowing their promotion to the next class.

He further stated that all the students of class 10 will be promoted to class 11 without giving any examination.

He also informed that the promotion policy would be decided by the department and announced soon.

UP Class 12 Board Exams

As for the UP 12th Board Exam 2021, the board has decided to conduct the examinations in the second week of July, if the situation is conducive.

UP board will follow the second option suggested by the CBSE in the high-level meeting with Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal and secretaries of other states/UTs. The UP board class 12 exams will be conducted in 1.5 hours exam duration.

UP Class 10 Board Exams

The UP Board's decision is in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which too had cancelled the class 10 examination all over the country and abroad and at present, is mulling over the desirability and feasibility of holding class 12 exams.

"Owing to the extraordinary circumstances triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the larger interest of students besides the general interest of the public, the UP government has decided to cancel the class 10 board examinations conducted by the UP Secondary Education Council," Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, said.

Sharma, in the statement, also said it has been decided that all students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 will be promoted to the next class. No exams would be conducted for these classes.

The UP board had already reduced the syllabus by 30% following the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.