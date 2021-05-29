UP Board Exams 2021 Date: BIG news for Class 12 students

UP Class 12 Board Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad have decided to conduct the UP Class 12 Board Exam 2021 in the second week of July if the situation is conducive and have proposed to take a 90-minute test of each subject for class 12 students.

The detailed examination schedule for class 12 board examinations will be announced soon, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Sharma also announced that the UP board class 10 exams have been cancelled keeping in view the second wave of COVID-19.

About the class 12 examinations, he further said, "Keeping in mind the future of students and the importance of class 12 marks for them, the examinations have been proposed for the second week of July if circumstances are conducive."

The examinations will be held adhering to all COVID-19 norms and social distancing, Sharma said, adding that a detailed timetable for class 12 examinations will be put out soon.

"As in the past, this year also, the examinations will be held in 15 working days," the minister said.

UP board will follow the second option suggested by the CBSE in the high level meeting with Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal and secretaries of other states/UTs. The UP board class 12 exams will be conducted in 1.5 hours exam duration.

Announcing the decision, he said, "The duration of intermediate class 12 exams to be reduced from 3 hours to 90 minutes. Students will have to answer 3 questions only instead of 10."

"To maintain social distance among students, the number of examination centres have been increased," the minister said, adding a total of 26,10,316 students have registered themselves for the class 12 board examination in Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, the government has decided to promote all the students of classes 6 to 9 and 11 grade. No exams for these classes would be conducted.

Due to the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the High School and Intermediate Examination 2021 of the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad could not be held. These exams are usually held in February and March.