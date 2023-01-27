UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP releases class 10, 12 preparation tips at upmsp.edu.in, get direct link here

UP Board Exams 2023 preparation tips have been released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The UP Board 2023 Class 10, 12 preparation tips is available on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
The UP Board general guidelines for Class 10 students and subject-wise tips for Class 12 students have been released. The Class 12 tips are for Maths, Chemistry, Biology, English and Hindi.
UP Board Exams 2023: How to check preparation tips
UP Board Class 10, 12 preparation tips: Direct link to check
The UP Board exams are all set to begin on February 16 and will end on March 3. The Class 12 exams will be conducted between February 16 and March 4. The exams will be held from 8 am to 11:15 am. Candidates will be given 15 minutes time to read the question paper.
READ: JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 RELEASED for January 28, 29, 30 exam at nta.ac.in, get direct link here