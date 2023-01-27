Search icon
UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP releases class 10, 12 preparation tips at upmsp.edu.in, get direct link here

The Class 10, 12 preparation tips have been released and is available to candidates on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

File photo

UP Board Exams 2023 preparation tips have been released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The UP Board 2023 Class 10, 12 preparation tips is available on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board general guidelines for Class 10 students and subject-wise tips for Class 12 students have been released. The Class 12 tips are for Maths, Chemistry, Biology, English and Hindi. 

UP Board Exams 2023: How to check preparation tips

  • Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
  • Click on UP Board Exams 2023 tips link for Class 10, and 12 available 
  • On a new page, candidates can check the general tips for Class 10 and subject-wise tips for Class 12.
  • Check the tips and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UP Board Class 10, 12 preparation tips: Direct link to check 

The UP Board exams are all set to begin on February 16 and will end on March 3. The Class 12 exams will be conducted between February 16 and March 4. The exams will be held from 8 am to 11:15 am. Candidates will be given 15 minutes time to read the question paper.

READ: JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 RELEASED for January 28, 29, 30 exam at nta.ac.in, get direct link here

