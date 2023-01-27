JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 RELEASED for January 28, 29, 30 exam at nta.ac.in, get direct link here

File photo

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for January 28, 29, and 30, 2023 exams has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam can download the admit card through the official website at nta.ac.in.

Exam B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) is scheduled to be held on 28 January for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres. Exam for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I) will be held on 29 and 30 January in 278 cities and 507 centres for 2.87 lakh candidates.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Mains 2023 admit card for the 31 January and 1 February exams will be released subsequently. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023: Direct link to download

