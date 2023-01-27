Search icon
JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 RELEASED for January 28, 29, 30 exam at nta.ac.in, get direct link here

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam can download the admit card through the official website at nta.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for January 28, 29, and 30, 2023 exams has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam can download the admit card through the official website at nta.ac.in.

Exam B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) is scheduled to be held on 28 January for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres. Exam for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I) will be held on 29 and 30 January in 278 cities and 507 centres for 2.87 lakh candidates. 

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Mains 2023 admit card for the 31 January and 1 February exams will be released subsequently. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023: Direct link to download

READ: CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE class 10th, 12th admit card expected soon at cbse.gov.in, know how to check

