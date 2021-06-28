Manabadi Inter Results 2021: TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 declared - how to check marks online

Manabadi Inter Results 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday declared the TS inter second-year result 2021. A total of 4,51,585 students who had paid the examination fee passed. Of those who passed, 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys.

The candidates can check TS Inter 2nd Year Result through the official website of the board — results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in. The result is also available on the mobile app 'T App Folio'.

Manabadi TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: How to check result through website

Step 1: Visit the official website – results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your details

Step 3: Register with your roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id

Step 4: The score will be sent to your registered mobile number, email id

Step 5: Check your result and take a printout

Students who are not satisfied with the marks will be given an opportunity to appear in the examination once the COVID-19 situation improves in the state.

Telangana inter result 2021 link activated

The Telangana inter result 2021 link has activated for, second rear general, second year vocational, second year general bridge course, and second year vocational bridge course.

TSBIE Inter Results 2021: Details On The Scorecard

Name of student

Name of school

Hall Ticket number

District of student

Marks obtained in different subjects

Marks secured in practicals

Total marks secured

Qualifying status of each subject

Overall qualifying status

Grade obtained

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, on June 9, had announced the cancellation of TS Intermediate second-year exams "keeping the health of students in mind".