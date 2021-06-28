Manabadi Inter Results 2021: TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 direct link activated, check scorecard here

Manabadi Inter Results 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday declared the TS Inter Result 2021 for Class 12 students. The candidates can check TS Inter 2nd Year Result through the official website of the board, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

Students can now check TS intermediate result at results.cgg.gov.in. The direct link has been activated. To access TS Inter result scores, one can also visit manabadi.co.in and login with their roll numbers or registration number.

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or bie.telanagan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page the link for the TS Inter Results 2021 would be activated once released

Step 3: Click on the link to open a new window

Step 4: Enter your TS Inter Hall Ticket number to view your result

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for future reference.

The TS inter results 2021: Websites to check

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results

results.cgg.gov.in 2021 inter ts

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.nic.in

A total of 451585 registered for the exam out of which 2,28,754 girls and 2,22,831 boys pass the TS inter second year examination results.