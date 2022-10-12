Search icon
TS ICET 2022 Counselling ends today: Here's a list of top MBA colleges

Check out a list of top MBA colleges for candidates who qualify TS ICET 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

TSCHE TS ICET 2022 | Photo: PTI

As the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is conducting the MBA Admission in the state through the TS ICET 2022. Candidates are applying for admission into various MBA colleges.  The TS ICET 2022 Counselling process will end today. Candidates willing to apply can still register for the TS ICET 2022 from the official website--tsicet.nic.in.  

It is challenging for students to recognise the top colleges that offer the best quality education and amenities. Here is a list of top MBA colleges in Telangana where candidates who have qualified for the TC ICET exam can apply: 

TS ICET 2022: List of top MBA colleges 

  • Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad
  • Osmania University
  • Kakatiya University
  • Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management, VVISM
  • Siva Sivani Institute of Management, SSIM
  • ITM Business School, Warangal
  • Loyala Academy Degree and PG College
  • Deccan School of Management
  • St Ann’s College for Women
  • Nishitha Degree College, Nizamabad
  • Telangana University
  • Mahatma Gandhi University College of Commerce and Business Management
  • Kasturba Gandhi PG College for Women
  • MG University
  • Satavahana University College of Commerce and Business Management

DNA Originals
More

