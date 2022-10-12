TS ICET 2022 Counselling ends today: Here's a list of top MBA colleges

TSCHE TS ICET 2022 | Photo: PTI

As the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is conducting the MBA Admission in the state through the TS ICET 2022. Candidates are applying for admission into various MBA colleges. The TS ICET 2022 Counselling process will end today. Candidates willing to apply can still register for the TS ICET 2022 from the official website--tsicet.nic.in.

It is challenging for students to recognise the top colleges that offer the best quality education and amenities. Here is a list of top MBA colleges in Telangana where candidates who have qualified for the TC ICET exam can apply:

TS ICET 2022: List of top MBA colleges

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad

Osmania University

Kakatiya University

Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management, VVISM

Siva Sivani Institute of Management, SSIM

ITM Business School, Warangal

Loyala Academy Degree and PG College

Deccan School of Management

St Ann’s College for Women

Nishitha Degree College, Nizamabad

Telangana University

Mahatma Gandhi University College of Commerce and Business Management

Kasturba Gandhi PG College for Women

MG University

Satavahana University College of Commerce and Business Management

