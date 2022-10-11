CBSE to UP Board: Here's all the upcoming changes boards exam 2023 that students should know

Board exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

This will be the first time that many national and regional boards will be conducted. Many changes have been introduced by various boards for the 2023 exam. The schools too have been asked to conduct exams for a 100 per cent syllabus instead of the reduced one used during the Covid-19 pandemic. From CBSE to Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, know-how will exam patterns change in the first-ever post-pandemic board exams:

CBSE

The CBSE board exam 2023 has announced that the class 10, 12 board exam 2023 will begin from February 15 onwards. The complete datesheet will be released 45 days to a month before the board exam. For this year, the board will be going back to one single final exam just like in pre-pandemic times.

The board is also offering more internal choices, making the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based. The board has also revised the syllabus. After holding the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus for nearly two years, CBSE will go back to a 100 per cent syllabus. The board will go back to the ‘rationalised’ syllabus. The exams will be held for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practicals.

CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has also rolled back the format of the two-board exam. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the academic year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023,” CISCE has said.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will hold the class 10 and 12 board exams in February. The MP board exams will be conducted from February 13 to March 25. It will begin with practical exams while the theory exams will be held between February 15 to March 20.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) will conduct the 10th, 12th offline mode exams in the month of March. Schools have been asked to hold pre-boards in January and half-yearly exams based on the syllabus taught till September before the exams begin. The pre-boards will be held from February 1 to 15 for high school and intermediate students. A total of 58,78,448 students have registered for the UP board exams.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will tentatively conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSE) board exams 2023 in February. As per the official notice, the HSC exams will be held tentatively from February 21 to March 20 and SSC exam from March 2 to March 25.

West Bengal

The board exams 2023 will be held in the offline mode in March from 11:45 am to 3 pm on the full syllabus. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has said it will hold the HS or class 12 exams from March 14 to March 27.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said, “In 2023, the HS exam will be held between March 14 and 27. The exam will be held on full syllabus and they will be held in external exam centers and not in home venues which were the same this year."

