SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 final answer key OUT at ssc.nic.in: Important details here

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 final answer key has been released at the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key 2022 on January 16. Candidates who appeared for the SSC Constable recruitment 2022 can now check the final answer key from the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The window to check the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022 final answer key is between January 16 to 28, 2023. 

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in
  • Click on SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the link of final answer key
  • Click on the link and enter the login details
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the answer key and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read: SSC MTS Exam 2022 Notification: Registration begins on THIS date at ssc.nic.in

