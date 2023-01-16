SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 final answer key OUT at ssc.nic.in: Important details here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key 2022 on January 16. Candidates who appeared for the SSC Constable recruitment 2022 can now check the final answer key from the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The window to check the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022 final answer key is between January 16 to 28, 2023.
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2022: How to download
