SSC Admit Card 2022 released for Selection Post Phase 9 - Steps to download hall ticket

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of the Central Region (CR) has released its admit card for the Selection Post Phase 9 for Uttar Pradesh Region. Candidates who had applied for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website - ssc-cr.org

Notably, the exam for SSC Selection Post Phase 9 will take place from March 14 to March 16.

Here's how you can download the SSC Admit Card 2022:

- Visit the official website ssc-cr.org

- Select the option 'Download Admit Card for Selection post phase IX examination 2021'

- Fill in the required information to download the admit card

Candidates are advised to save the admit card and get a printout for future reference.