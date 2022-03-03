Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SSC Admit Card 2022 released for Selection Post Phase 9 - Steps to download hall ticket

The exam for SSC Selection Post Phase 9 will take place from March 14 to March 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

SSC Admit Card 2022 released for Selection Post Phase 9 - Steps to download hall ticket

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of the Central Region (CR) has released its admit card for the Selection Post Phase 9 for Uttar Pradesh Region. Candidates who had applied for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website - ssc-cr.org

Notably, the exam for SSC Selection Post Phase 9 will take place from March 14 to March 16. 

Also Read | UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2430 posts at uppbpb.gov - Check age limit, eligibility criteria, vacancy details

Here's how you can download the SSC Admit Card 2022: 

- Visit the official website ssc-cr.org

- Select the option 'Download Admit Card for Selection post phase IX examination 2021' 

- Fill in the required information to download the admit card 

Candidates are advised to save the admit card and get a printout for future reference. 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.