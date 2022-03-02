UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2430 posts at uppbpb.gov - Check age limit, eligibility criteria, vacancy details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for various posts including Assistant Operator, Head Operator, and others.

The application can be submitted for the above-mentioned posts through the official website - uppbpb.gov.in on or before March 15, 2022. UPPRPB is looking to fill 2430 posts with this recruitment drive.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Last date to fill online application - March 15, 2022

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Assistant Operator - 1374 posts

Head Operator/HeadOperator Mechanic - 936 posts

Workshop Staff: 120 posts

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Operator - Must have completed Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects or equivalent.

Head Operator - Must have completed a Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical.

Workshop Staff - The candidate must have passed Class 12th and ITI in relevant.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Assistant Operator - between 18 to 22 years of age.

Workshop Staff, Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator - between 20 to 28 years of age.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on an online written exam, followed by PST, followed by PET, final list, and medical exam.

Here are some direct links for reference

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For Workshop Operator Posts

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For Head Operator Posts

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For AssistantOperator/Director Posts