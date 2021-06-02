REET 2021 Exam Dates: Rajasthan Board likely to announce date sheet for teachers exam this week - check details

The Rajasthan government had postponed the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The exam was scheduled to take place on June 20 but was deferred until further notice. However, the new date for the REET 2021 is expected to be announced soon as a decision will be taken in a meeting in a day or two.

This is the second time when the REET 2021 has been suspended. Originally, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 25. The decision has been taken to ensure the health and safety of candidates, teachers, and those involved in the examination process.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said in a media interaction that the decision on the REET Exams 2021 will be taken in a day or two. Thereafter, applications will also be invited from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category candidates. The notification for REET applications for the EWS category will be taken up afresh and notification will be issued soon.

More than 31,000 teachers are to be deployed in the state through REET 2021. The candidates are also advised to keep on visiting the official website (http://reetbser21.com) of REET and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in the website of Rajasthan Board for application updates of REET 2021.

Over 16 lakh applications

After Rajasthan REET 2021 results are announced, the government will recruit teachers for 31,000 posts in Level-3. A record 16 lakh candidates have applied for the Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education this year. But this number will increase further after the EWS applications. So far, 9 lakh candidates have applied for Level-1 and 2 and 3 lakh candidates have applied separately for Level-1 and Level 2.