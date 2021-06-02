Headlines

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams CANCELLED: How will students be assessed, can they reappear for exams? Know all details here

Class 12 Board Exams: PM Modi said that boards will take steps to compile the results in a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.”

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2021, 07:08 AM IST

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled: The Central government on Tuesday (June 1) cancelled the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 12 board exams 2021 and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 12 board exams 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic second wave. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting on the same with 12 stakeholders on Tuesday evening before the decision was announced.

Soon after the meeting was over, PM Modi said that the Centre has decided to cancel the Class 12 Board Exams. “After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,” PM Modi said. 

Now that the Class 12 board exams 2021 have been cancelled, PM Modi said that boards will take steps to compile the results in a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.” On the assessment of marks, PM Modi said the final evaluation criteria would be announced soon.

Both CBSE and CISCE will release the criteria for the assessment of marks for class 12 board students. Recently, the CISCE and CBSE schools were asked to submit data of class 12 students’ performance in classes 11, 10, and 9. It is expected that the final class 12 marks could be calculated on the basis of performance in internals and past three-year performance. A final decision, however, is awaited.

Can students appear for the class 12 board exam 2021 if they want? 

During the meeting with PM Modi, it was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to appear for the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

“The decision to cancel the exams was taken in the interest of the students,” PM Modi said adding that the health and safety of students are of utmost importance and that it would not be comprised under any circumstance. 

