Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Paper leak leads to cancellation of exam, check new date by RPSC (file photo)

Rajasthan paper leak: Teachers' recruitment test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has been cancelled after it was allegedly leaked just hours before the commencement of the exam on Saturday, December 24.

So far, 44 people have been arrested in the matter including the mastermind and 37 students. The paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them with the questionnaire for the teachers' recruitment test -- general knowledge test.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 new date

The examination will be reconducted on January 29, officials said. Police said 37 students and seven experts were held in Udaipur district. The alleged "mastermind" of the paper leak, Suresh Vishnoi, a resident of Jodhpur, was among those arrested.

Acting on a tip-off that the paper was leaked to candidates who were coming in a private bus to Udaipur, police teams stopped a vehicle at an intersection in Bekariya police station circle this morning, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said.

He said the candidates travelling in the bus were found to be in possession of the leaked examination paper. On May 16, 2022, a questionnaire of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam was cancelled after it was leaked.

The constable recruitment paper leak occurred days after Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) had to be cancelled by the state government in February 2022. The exam was held in September 2021. The Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police was given the task to investigate both cases.

(With inputs from PTI)