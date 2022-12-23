Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

RR IPL Team 2023 Players List, Full Squad

Several excellent cricketers were acquired by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the recently ended Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction on Friday, December 23.

The Rajasthan-based franchise began the one-day event with the third-smallest remaining purse of 13.2 crore among all ten teams. Notably, the inaugural champions had nine places to fill at the mini-auction, including four overseas players.

The Rajasthan team management began the procedures by making proposals for Harry Brook but were unable to get his services. They also went all out for Sam Curran but had to let him go owing to a lack of cash.

They were able to sign an overseas all-rounder, with West Indian great Jason Holder being their first acquisition. The Royals paid 5.75 crore to bring in the former West Indian captain. Their next acquisition was again an overseas player, as they paid 50 lakh for South African keeper-batter Donavon Ferreira.

In the second round of the auction, Rajasthan went for Australian spinner Adam Zampa and Indian pacer KM Asif, paying 1.5 core and 30 lakh, respectively. Murugan Ashwin, a leg spinner, has been signed to their squad for a sum of Rs 20 lakh.

IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vasisth, Abdul PA, and Joe Root.

Rajasthan Royals(RR) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price Yashasvi Jaiswal India 20 years Batsman INR 4 Crores(R) Devdutt Padikkal India 22 years Batsman INR 7.75 Crores(R) Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 25 years Batsman INR 8.50 Crores(R) Sanju Samson (c&wk) India 28 years WK-Batsman INR 14 Cr(R) Jos Buttler (wk) England 32 years WK-Batsman INR 10 Cr(R) Dhruv Jurel (wk) India 21 years WK-Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) Kuldip Yadav India 28 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Navdeep Saini India 30 years Bowler INR 2.60 Crores(R) Kuldeep Sen India 26 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Obed McCoy West Indies 25 years Bowler INR 75 Lakhs(R) KC Kariappa India 28 years Bowler INR 30 Lakhs(R) Yuzvendra Chahal India 32 years Bowler INR 6.50 Crores(R) Prasidh Krishna India 26 years Bowler INR 10 Crores(R) Trent Boult New Zealand 33 years Bowler INR 8 Crores(R) Riyan Parag India 21 years All-rounder INR 3.80 Crores(R) Ravichandran Ashwin India 36 years All-rounder INR 5 Crores(R) Jason Holder West Indies 31 years All-rounder INR 5.75 Crores Kunal Rathore India 20 years Batsman INR 20 lakhs Donovan Fereira South Africa 24 years Batsman INR 50 lakhs Adam Zampa Australia 30 years Spinner INR 1.5 crores KM Asif India TBA Fast Bowler INR 20 lakhs Murugan Ashwin India 32 years Spinner INR 30 lakkhs Akash Vashisht India 28 years All rounder INR 20 Lakhs Abdul PA India 24 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs Joe Root England 31 years Batsman INR 1 Crore

