Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

Several excellent cricketers were acquired by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the recently ended Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction on Friday, December 23.
The Rajasthan-based franchise began the one-day event with the third-smallest remaining purse of 13.2 crore among all ten teams. Notably, the inaugural champions had nine places to fill at the mini-auction, including four overseas players.
The Rajasthan team management began the procedures by making proposals for Harry Brook but were unable to get his services. They also went all out for Sam Curran but had to let him go owing to a lack of cash.
They were able to sign an overseas all-rounder, with West Indian great Jason Holder being their first acquisition. The Royals paid 5.75 crore to bring in the former West Indian captain. Their next acquisition was again an overseas player, as they paid 50 lakh for South African keeper-batter Donavon Ferreira.
In the second round of the auction, Rajasthan went for Australian spinner Adam Zampa and Indian pacer KM Asif, paying 1.5 core and 30 lakh, respectively. Murugan Ashwin, a leg spinner, has been signed to their squad for a sum of Rs 20 lakh.
IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vasisth, Abdul PA, and Joe Root.
Rajasthan Royals(RR) Full Players List in IPL 2023:
