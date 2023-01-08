Railway Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1,785 posts, know salary, eligibility

File photo

The South Eastern Railway (SER) is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Candidates can register themselves through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) SER at rrcser.co.in. The last date to apply is February 2, 2023 by 5 pm. The age of the aspirant must be between 15 and 24 years on 1 January 2023. “The age as recorded in the Matriculation certificate or the Birth certificate shall be reckoned for the purpose only,” reads the recruitment notice.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Selection Process: Selection will be on the basis of the merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be a prepared percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or group of subjects.

How to apply: The candidates are required to apply ONLINE by visiting the link iroams.com/RRCSER/ on the official website of South Eastern Railway rrcser.co.in.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment notification

