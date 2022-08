PSEB 10th Reapeari

Punjab Board of School Education, PSEB 10th Reappear Result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Compartmental exam 2022 was conducted in the month of July 2022. The students who did not clear the PSEB 10th Term 2 exam appeared for these exams.

PSEB 10th Reappear Result 2022 – How to check

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab

Click on the 'view result’ and then click on the link for ‘Matriculation Re-appear Result 2022’

Enter your roll number or name and submit

Your PSEB 10th Reappear Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for further references.

