TS CGPET 2022 reponse sheet, answer key, question paper released at cgpet.tsche.ac.in: Details here

TS CGPET 2022 response sheet, answer key, and question papers have been released at the official website--cgpet.tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

TS CGPET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Test, TS CGPET 2022 response sheet, answer key, and question papers have been released at the official website--cgpet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also raise objections if any. Important information to raise objections has been shared on the official website. 

Candidates will have to fill in details in the prescribed format to raise objections. Candidates will also have to send the same in writing along with supporting documents to the Convener, CPGET, DoA, and Osmania University. Objections can also be sent via email to convenercpget22@gmail.com.

Candidates must send the objections on or before August 25. In case candidates are sending the same in writing, they are advised to ensure that the letters are received during the work hours on August 25.

TS CGPET 2022 examination was conducted from August 11 to August 16. The examination is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes (MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023. 

