Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Nancy Rani, Dilpreet Kaur top exam with 99.08%

Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has declared the PSEB 10th Result 2022 in a press conference today, July 5, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Punjab Board 10th exam 2022 can check their result at the official website-- www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com from July 6.

Punjab board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.94 per cent and the PSEB 10th exam has been topped by Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur with 99.08 per cent.

Punjab 10th board result 2022: How to check

Go to the board website www.pseb.ac.in

Go to the results section

Click on the Class 10 result link

Login with your board exam roll number

Submit and view marks sheet

Take a printout of the result page for future use

A total of 311545 candidates appeared for the PSEB class 10th examination out of which 308627 candidates passed the exam. This year a total of 140504 girls and 169022 boys candidates passed the exam.

