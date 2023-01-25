Republic Day 2023: Over 200 participants of PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' attend parade

Republic Day parade to be attended by 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' participants | Photo: PTI (Representative)

This year, over 200 students and teachers attended the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, Ministry of Education (MoE) officials said on Monday.

These students and teachers will be seated in enclosure 18 of Kartavya Path during the 26th January parade on Thursday. As per an MoE official, 200 students, including the winners of the Kala Utsav competition, and teachers scheduled to attend the Pariksha pe Charcha event will also witness the Republic Day parade on January 26 and the Beating Retreat on January 29.

Narendra Modi conducts the Pariksha Pe Charcha every year to interact with students appearing for the board examinations. The prime minister answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The sixth edition of the programme is scheduled to be held at the Talkatora indoor stadium in Delhi on January 27. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018. The registration process for participation in the annual event was open from November 25 to December 30.

"The students participating in the Pariksha pe Charcha programme will also be taken to places of national importance like Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc. to make them acquainted with our rich legacy," the senior MoE official said.

He said about 38.8 lakh registrations have taken place this year, including more than 16 lakh from state boards. "This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) that took place during PPC 2022," he added.

Registration has been done from 155 countries. A total of 102 students and teachers from across the country and 80 winners of the Kala Utsav competition will witness the main event as special guests, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)