Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Online PhD programs not recognized, students advised not to apply: UGC, AICTE

Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) are mandated to award PhD degrees in accordance with the UGC Regulations and revisions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

Online PhD programs not recognized, students advised not to apply: UGC, AICTE
Representational Image (Photo: PTI)

Students have been warned by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that it would not recognise online PhD programmes developed by EdTech businesses in partnership with foreign educational institutions. The notice also included the commission's insistence that all universities comply with UGC laws and their revisions before conferring doctoral degrees on students.

In its most recent announcement according to PTI, the UGC stressed once again that all colleges and universities must adhere to UGC norms and its changes in order to grant doctoral degrees. The UGC notice reads, “To maintain the standards for awarding PhD degrees, the UGC has announced the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) Regulation 2016." 

In compliance with the UGC Regulations and any subsequent amendments, all HEIs (Higher Educational Institutions ) in India must provide doctoral degrees.

The UGC proposed revising the rules governing PhD programmes as of March 2022. According to the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) 2022, universities should award 60% of their PhD slots to students who have passed the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and award the remaining 40% through their own entrance exams.

Also, READ: CA November Exams 2022: ICAI postpones exam dates for PQC-IRM, check new schedule here

"Such online Ph.D programmes are not recognised by the UGC. Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of Ph.D programmes as per UGC Regulation 2016 before taking admission," the notice said.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mimi star Kriti Sanon shows off her curves in bodycon dress, photos go viral
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives
Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan-Ireland clash abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.