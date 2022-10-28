Online PhD programs not recognized, students advised not to apply: UGC, AICTE

Representational Image (Photo: PTI)

Students have been warned by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that it would not recognise online PhD programmes developed by EdTech businesses in partnership with foreign educational institutions. The notice also included the commission's insistence that all universities comply with UGC laws and their revisions before conferring doctoral degrees on students.

In its most recent announcement according to PTI, the UGC stressed once again that all colleges and universities must adhere to UGC norms and its changes in order to grant doctoral degrees. The UGC notice reads, “To maintain the standards for awarding PhD degrees, the UGC has announced the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) Regulation 2016."

In compliance with the UGC Regulations and any subsequent amendments, all HEIs (Higher Educational Institutions ) in India must provide doctoral degrees.

The UGC proposed revising the rules governing PhD programmes as of March 2022. According to the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) 2022, universities should award 60% of their PhD slots to students who have passed the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and award the remaining 40% through their own entrance exams.

UGC advises Students and public, at large, not to be misled by advertisements for online Ph.D programmes offered by EduTech Companies in collaboration with Foreign Educational Institutes.

"Such online Ph.D programmes are not recognised by the UGC. Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of Ph.D programmes as per UGC Regulation 2016 before taking admission," the notice said.