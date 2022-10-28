CA November Exams 2022: ICAI postpones exam dates for PQC-IRM, check new schedule here

File photo

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA November Exam 2022 dates have been postponed for PQC-IRM exams. Candidates can check the new exam dates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The CA November Exam 2022 dates have been postponed due to certain unavoidable circumstances. The Post Qualification Course - Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination - November 2022 scheduled to be held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022 will now be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022.

The information was shared by ICAI on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Important Announcement - Postponement of PQC - Insurance & Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination - November 2022 scheduled to be held on 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2022. The same will now be held on 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th December 2022.”

Earlier, the CA exams were postponed for two days only. Now, the Institute has decided to postpone other exam dates for the same course.

