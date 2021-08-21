NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: NEET-UG exam centre city announced, know steps to check

The exam centre cities for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) scheduled for September 12 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced. Candidates who are to appear for the NEET-UG 2021 can check the exam centre city on NTA's official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG 2021 exam centres have been allotted to candidates on the basis of the cities selected at the time of filling the NEET 2021 application form.

How To Check NEET Exam Centre 2021

Step 1: Log on to NTA's official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'View Advanced Information For Allottement of Centre City'

Step 3: Next, enter the NEET 2021 application number, date of birth and password

Step 4: Submit and view the allotted NEET exam centre city.

Meanwhile, the NEET admit cards will be issued on September 9, which is three days before the scheduled date of the exam (September 12).

The NEET-UG 2021 Exam will be for three hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The admissions to all positions of Undergraduate Medical/Dental Courses will be decided based on the NEET-UG 2021 exam.

This is the first time that the NEET 2021 will also be conducted in several additional exam centres including in Dubai for the overseas medical aspirants and for the convenience of the students of Tamil Nadu in four new cities -- Chengalpet, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Tiruppur. The NEET exam centre cities have also been increased this year from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres has also been increased from last year’s 3,862 centres.