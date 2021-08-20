NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 admit card expected soon - Know when, where to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct JEE Main Session 4 exam 2021 this month. JEE Main Session 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 26, August 27, August 31 and September 1, and September 2, 2021. NTA is expected to release JEE Main Session 4 on August 23, 2021. However, NTA has not confirmed any date yet.

NTA has activated the link for image correction on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 Session 4 is scheduled to begin on August 26, 2021.

Candidates can visit the official website and can correct their applications to confirm the uploaded images.

The National Testing Agency is expected soon to release the admit cards for the last, session 4 of the JEE Main 2021. The release date and time of admit card have not been announced officially yet but it is expected soon.

Steps to download JEE Main 2021 Session 4 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with required details

Step 3: Submit all your details

Step 4: Click on the designated link for JEE Main 2021 Session 4

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card

Candidates can keep a check here and on the official website for more updates.

The JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Session 4 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The JEE Main final result will be released only after the session ends. After which, JEE Advanced will be held on October 3, 2021.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.