NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: Date, schedule, timings, exam pattern, admit card - Latest updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 entrance exam on September 12 in a pen and paper-based mode across the country. The registration for NEET 2021 entrance exam started on July 13 and it will remain open till August 6 up to 11.50 pm.

Recently, newly-appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made announcements about some of the major changes that have been made this time for NEET 2021. Here's a look at all the changes that have been introduced this year.

NEET 2021 exam dates schedule

The registration for NEET 2021 entrance exam started on July 13 and it will remain open till August 6 up to 11.50 pm. According to NTA, the payment of fees for NEET 2021 can be done till August 7, 11.50 pm.

The edit window will be opened by NTA from August 8 to 12 and the NTA will release NEET 2021 admit cards just three days before the exam, which is September 9, 2021 (tentative).

NEET 2021 exam day timings

The NEET UG 2021 exam will be held on September 12, 2021 for 180 minutes, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The details of reporting time and the name of the centre will be mentioned on the NEET 2021 admit card to be issued to registered candidates.

NEET 2021 revised exam pattern

As per this year's exam pattern, the test will have 180 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Biology (Zoology and Botany), and Chemistry. All of the three subjects will have two sections - A and B.

Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions in the second section, the students will have the option to attempt any 10 questions. All the questions will be in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern.

According to the marking scheme, students will get four marks for each correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The agency will not cut any mark for unattempted questions.

About NEET

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the solitary entrance exam conducted for admission in medical courses in India. NEET exam is conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency) for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, and other medical/paramedical courses admission in India.

NEET is the only qualifying medical entrance exam in the country. It was initiated by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Govt, of India.