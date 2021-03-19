NTA JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result: These candidates scored 100% marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 for the February session. JEE Main 2021 result has been released on the official website of NTA jeemain.nta.nic.in. With this, the Final Answer Key of Paper 2 has also been uploaded.

These students topped with 100 percentile score

In the NTA JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result 2021, two students have scored 100 percentile. Joysula Venkata Aditya from Telangana in B.Arch and Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra in B. Planning have secured 100 percentile in the paper.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages

JEE Main 2021 Paper-2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B Planning) examination were held on February 23, 2021. The JEE Main 2021 exam was conducted in 13 languages â€‹â€‹for the first time. A total of 59,962 students had registered for B.Arch Paper, out of which 48,836 students appeared in the examination. At the same time, 25,810 students had registered for B.Planning Paper, out of which 19,352 had taken the exam.

How to check the result

NTA JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check the result, the candidates should know their login credentials. In order to see the JEE Main Scorecard, all the candidates will be required to fill in the Application Number and Date of Birth.

The examination is being conducted in 4 sessions

JEE Exam 2021 February Session Exam - 23,24,25, 26 February 2021JEE Exam 2021 March Session Exam - 15,16,17, 18 March 2021JEE Exam 2021 April Session Exam - 27,28,29, 30 April 2021JEE Exam 2021 May Session Exam - 24,25,26 27, 28 May