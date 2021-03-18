JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result announced - check scores on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The results for JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result for BArch, BPlanning were announced today by the National Testing Agency on Thursday (March 18). Candidates who have appeared for the BArch, BPlanning February session exam can download their results from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has also released the final answer key for JEE Main 2021 paper 2 examination. Candidates can directly download the JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result from the direct link mentioned below. The Examination was conducted for the first time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, and Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

How to check JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 result?

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.Step 2: Click on the “JEE Main 2021 FEB Session NTA Score Paper-II” link.Step 3: Login using the application number and date of birth.Step 4: The result of JEE Main paper 2 will be displayed on the screenStep 5: Download and take a printout of it.

According to the February registration statistics released by the NTA, a total of 63,065 candidates have registered for Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlan). Of which, 81.2 per cent of applicants appeared for the JEE Main 2021 paper 2 exam.