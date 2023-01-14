Search icon
NIFT 2023 admit card to be released on Jan 15 at niftadmissions.in, know to download

NIFT 2023 admit card: The NIFT 2023 final result will be announced in May 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

NIFT 2023 admit card to be released on Jan 15 at niftadmissions.in, know to download
File photo

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) admit card to be released the NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech on January 15. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website of NIFT at niftadmissions.in.

The NIFT 2023 entrance exam for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech will be held on February 5, 2023. The NIFT 2023 final result will be announced in May 2023.

NIFT 2023 admit card: Know how to download

  • Visit the official website at niftadmissions.in
  • Click on the admit card link, on the homepage
  • Key in your login details
  • Your NIFT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take printouts for future reference.

