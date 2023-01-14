NIFT 2023 admit card to be released on Jan 15 at niftadmissions.in, know to download

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) admit card to be released the NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech on January 15. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website of NIFT at niftadmissions.in.
The NIFT 2023 entrance exam for NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME and for NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech will be held on February 5, 2023. The NIFT 2023 final result will be announced in May 2023.
NIFT 2023 admit card: Know how to download
