CISF Recruitment 2023: Apply for 706 Assistant sub-inspector posts at cisfrectt.in, know how to apply

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF is inviting applications for Assistant sub-inspector posts. The recruitment notification is available on the official websitecisfrectt.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 706 posts. The last date to apply is February 5, 2023. Candidates can apply online mode at the official website of CISF that is cisfrectt.in.

Only applications submitted "online" will be considered. Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Documentation/ TradeTest/ Written Examination/ Medical Examination will be scheduled and conducted. Only the English and Hindi languages will be used for the written exam in the OMR-based / computer-based test (CBT) format.

At the time of the final selection, the CISF warned that the number of openings could increase and decrease.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website cisfrectt.in

Click on the notice board option

Then click on the “RECRUITMENT OF ASST.SUB INSPECTOR(Exe) THROUGH LDCE FOR THE YEAR 2022” link

Log in and after being redirected to another page click on the new registration

Then candidates will have to get themselves registered and enter the required details

Post logging in, candidates will have to enter the required details and upload documents

Pay the fee (if applicable) and submit the form

Take its printout for future reference

