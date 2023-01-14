Search icon
CISF Recruitment 2023: Apply for 706 Assistant sub-inspector posts at cisfrectt.in, know how to apply

CISF Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply online mode at the official website of CISF that is cisfrectt.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

File photo

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF is inviting applications for Assistant sub-inspector posts. The recruitment notification is available on the official websitecisfrectt.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 706 posts. The last date to apply is February 5, 2023. Candidates can apply online mode at the official website of CISF that is cisfrectt.in.

Only applications submitted "online" will be considered. Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Documentation/ TradeTest/ Written Examination/ Medical Examination will be scheduled and conducted. Only the English and Hindi languages will be used for the written exam in the OMR-based / computer-based test (CBT) format.

At the time of the final selection, the CISF warned that the number of openings could increase and decrease.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

  • Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website cisfrectt.in
  • Click on the notice board option
  • Then click on the “RECRUITMENT OF ASST.SUB INSPECTOR(Exe) THROUGH LDCE FOR THE YEAR 2022” link
  • Log in and after being redirected to another page click on the new registration
  • Then candidates will have to get themselves registered and enter the required details
  • Post logging in, candidates will have to enter the required details and upload documents
  • Pay the fee (if applicable) and submit the form
  • Take its printout for future reference

